When Mat and Max Feagai first donned a Dragons jumper together, neither could have imagined it would take them more than 700 days to do it for a second time.
All told, 721 days passed between the twins' maiden outing as a duo in round nine 2021 against the Bulldogs. Ironically, their second also came in round nine against the Bulldogs last week.
That day at Kogarah was a memorable one, but it also resulted in an ankle injury to Mat that kept him out of the Dragons line-up until round 19.
By then, Max was dealing with long-lingering effects of concussion that saw him remain in Wollongong as the rest of the squad headed to a Queensland bubble to see out the 2021 season.
Max then suffered a fractured fibula and syndesmosis injury in the pre-season prior to round one last year, keeping him out of action for the first 10 weeks of the season. So, if it seemed like a long time between drinks for the pair, it's because it was.
"We played together for my debut which was awesome but I hurt my ankle with like 10 minutes to or something, which really hurt," Mat said.
"Max went on to play [that year] and then he got injured, so we've only played one game together before last week. Funny enough, it was round nine against the Doggies as well, so it's quite the coincidence but hopefully we can play a couple more together now.
"He's been playing really good footy and he's finally got his shot. I didn't imagine it would be this long but it's flown and it's good to see him back in the team again."
It's been no easy feat, with Mat more aware than anyone of the tough path his brother has walked to get back to NRL heights.
"He's faced a lot of adversity coming into this year," Mat said.
"He missed out on going up to Queensland (in 2021) in that bubble and he spent a lot of time here just training on his own. I think he might have only played like maybe 10 games last year.
"We've got really good outside backs here and, with the form that everyone was in the past couple of years, it was hard for Max to slide back in.
"It's a credit to him for how hard he's worked. I've seen how hard he's worked and everyone here at the club knows how hard he's worked just to get back."
While it won't be the first time they've featured in the top grade together, it will be the first time they've done so as a wing-centre pairing since claiming the 2019 SG Ball crown with the Steelers.
Having spent most of their developmental years as centres on opposite sides of the park, then-Steelers coach Ben Linde decided to put them together on the same flank.
It saw them notch a combined 19 tries in outings en route the the title alongside Jayden Sullivan, Talatau Amone and Tyrell Sloan, who'll all run out for Sunday's Magic Round clash with the Tigers.
Mat's confident it will allow them to recapture some magic of their own.
"All through SG Ball, the top-age year when we won it, Max was centre, I was wing, so we've always had that kind of combination and we always played together growing up," Mat said.
"I'm sure when he slides in there [this weekend] it won't be too hard to get it back. I can't wait for him to finally get a go at centre.
"He's been picked on the sting a couple of times and just being outside of him brings a lot of memories and just a lot of joy with that.
"He's been killing it in [NSW] Cup. Hook (Anthony Griffin) and (Ben) Haran have said he's played really well for the past couple of weeks and really earned his spot.
"It's good that [his selection] wasn't due to an injury or anything like that. It was purely from Max showcasing his ability to play some footy, so I'm sure he'll back himself this week and do what he needs to win."
While Max's path has been up and down over the past couple of seasons, Mat's been a constant presence on the Dragons left wing since he earned a first-grade recall for round four last year, barely missing a game in stringing together 29 appearances.
It's come as no surprise to Max, though he does admit to giving him a brotherly nudge when the opportunity arose for him last season.
"It's quite funny, I was actually on his back about about his own performances," Max said.
"Whatever he was doing delivering, I knew he could do more. At training, I'd be telling him wherever he could do more and I was just happy for him. He finally did what I was waiting for him to do, so it wasn't anything different for me.
"I was just happy to see everything he's done, everything he did last year. I'm proud in the way but, at the same time, that's what I want to be doing too.
"It was very exciting to get back in there [last week], especially knowing my brother's on the field as well. I was a little bit nervous coming back into it but I was just happy that my teammates were happy with how I performed them.
"It was obviously disappointing after the loss, but just knowing that going back into NRL I did my job it was good feeling coming out of it."
"It's been a long two years," Max said.
"I wasn't very happy with the year I had last year and I've been working closely with Matt Elliott on the mental side of things. I think with everything about it, mentally, that was the challenging part.
"I hadn't been in the NRL for a long while, so it was all kind of new to me. As a young kid growing up you think, once you make it, you're just there and everything goes well.
"You get a good reality check sometimes, so that was it for me, just getting my head around it, staying positive, getting back into it. Everything's good off field, so coming into training you just enjoy it more.
"I think that was the main thing, just getting mentally prepared for whatever comes my way. Getting back to being healthy was my main priority and I feel like my body's in good condition right now.
With everything that's happened, I'm just happy to be out there with my brother."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
