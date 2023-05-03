Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Killalea buildings 'beyond repair' as park to close for upgrades

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated May 3 2023 - 7:08pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The car park at the Farm beach is in line for a redevelopment.
The car park at the Farm beach is in line for a redevelopment.

The front entrance and manager's residence at Killalea have become so run-down that they will be removed, the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.