Killalea buildings 'beyond repair' as park to close for upgrades

The front entrance and manager's residence at Killalea have become so run-down that they will be removed, the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) said.
The park will be closed next week as works get underway to upgrade the car park, including installing a toilet at the parking area near The Farm beach.
Upgrades are also planned for the cafe car park and the entrance to the camp ground near Mystics beach.
The cafe and campground will also be connected to mains sewerage under the $1.2 million plans announced by NPWS.
NPWS took over Killalea from the state-owned holiday park proprietor Reflections last year in a move the public saw as vital for protecting the place's environmental values and infrastructure upkeep.
Some areas had become badly run down over recent years - including the structures at the entrance which are beyond repair. The former manager's residence is on the left near the entrance structures.
There was a pit toilet at the Farm car park some years ago but since it was removed families have to rush back up to the cafe area if a young one feels the call.
NPWS director Kane Weeks said the major works would make the area more comfortable for visitors and safer for the environment.
"The works here also include a new accessible toilet and landscaping," he said.
"NPWS has also started connecting the cafe and campground to mains sewerage. This will be a major improvement for Killalea, benefiting visitors and the environment, and reducing long-term maintenance costs.
"As locals and long-time visitors will appreciate, there are structures in the park that are in very poor condition and are unsafe for staff and visitors.
"The front entrance building and the former manager's residence have been assessed by a structural engineer, unfortunately they are beyond repair and will be removed."
Killalea Regional Park will be partially closed to all vehicles from May 8-12 with changed traffic conditions and limited parking.
Pedestrian access will still be allowed and the cafe will remain open.
Shellharbour Mayor and long-time Killalea advocate Chris Homer said people were glad upkeep work had started.
"The communication from the community has been that people are pleased at the works that have been happening," he said.
"From what I can see down there it's very pleasing what they're doing. There's a lot of infrastructure being renewed."
NPWS said the lower car park works would be:
More detailed plans for the future of the popular area will be finalised in the coming months and a draft plan of management for Killalea Regional Park will go on public exhibition later this year.
