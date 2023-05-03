Illawarra Mercury
Wests stun University to show off Illawarra South Coast hockey premiership credentials

By Tony de Souza
Updated May 3 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:18pm
Wests player Thomas Dolby scored a brace of goals on Sunday. Picture by Adam McLean
Wests player Thomas Dolby scored a brace of goals on Sunday. Picture by Adam McLean

Wests Illawarra have become a contender for this year's title after beating former premiers University 6-1 in round five of the Illawarra South Coast men's hockey league at Unanderra last Sunday.

