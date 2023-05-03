Wests Illawarra have become a contender for this year's title after beating former premiers University 6-1 in round five of the Illawarra South Coast men's hockey league at Unanderra last Sunday.
Wests' main contender, Albion Park, also showed their title defence with a polished 9-1 win over Fairy Meadow in the second first-grade game.
Wests coach and former premiership-winning player David Rieck was happy with the win, displaying a full-strength team and showing they're ready for the challenge against Park in their next game.
"It was a fast game. We did manage to prevent them getting early clean balls to their strikers which was good," Rieck said.
"We scored some nice goals but we also missed a few. There are again opportunities to improve, we didn't control play well when we had the ball. It's something to work on I guess."
The Red Devils took a commanding 4-0 lead at the break with braces from Thomas Dolby and Michael Arthur, and extended that lead to 6-1 in the third quarter with goals from Tom Miotto and Sam Wright-Smith.
Heath Ogilvie scored the Students' only goal from a penalty corner. The Students were a disjointed team, missing their key midfield and defence players, with only Ogilvie and captain Callum Mackay making in-roads into the goal but they lacked support from the others.
Meanwhile, Park were in a great scoring mood, taking a 5-0 half-time score with Brady Anderson, coach Jack Hayes, Riley Nilan and Justin Murray hitting doubles, as well as a single from Brad Martin.
Fifteen-year-old Murray was the find of the Park team, having just represented the NSW under-15s at nationals in Darwin, and will now play in the U/18s for Illawarra in the State Championships this weekend at Unanderra.
Meadow, now without Kieren Govers and Alex Shaw, scored their consolation goal from Scott Crisafi.
In round six of the women's league, Albion Park maintained their top spot alongside Wests, beating Avondale 4-0 with a double from Montana Marsh, and goals from Emma McLeish and Charlee Buckman.
Wests beat Railways Greys 3-0 with two goals from Piki McCreedy and Imogen Fowles, and Meadow beat Figtree-Unanderra 4-0.
There are no matches this weekend as Illawarra South Coast host the State Under 18 Boys Championships at Unanderra.
Illawarra will field two teams with the first team facing North West Sydney, Bathurst, South East One and Tamworth One, with the action starting on Friday.
