Illawarra Steelers wrecking ball Viena Tinao one to watch in women's City-Country clash

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated May 4 2023 - 7:36am, first published 7:30am
Country rep Viena Tinao was among the Steelers' most consistent performers this season. Picture by Denis Ivaneza
Country rep Viena Tinao was among the Steelers' most consistent performers this season. Picture by Denis Ivaneza

There'll be plenty of talent running around in Thursday night's Women's City-Country clash, but keen eyes could do worse than taking a look at Illawarra wrecking ball Viena Tinao.

