It is a crucial year for football in the region across both the male and female game.
For the Wollongong Wolves, a potential Football Australia 'National Second Tier' spot beckons with the club recently lodging their expression of interest to the governing body.
Despite missing out on the most recent round of A-League expansion - which went to Canberra and Auckland - the Wolves have not given up hope to be considered to join the top flight in the next set of selections for the 2025/26 season.
The impact of the Cup is set to be immense for growing participation numbers of young females playing the game in not just the Illawarra, but all of Australia as well.
That's why the Wolves and the Stingrays made the pledge at the beginning of the season to work in tandem for the benefit of football in the Illawarra.
Wolves chief executive Strebre Delovski and Stingrays president Kathy McDonogh both came together in a bid to make football prosper in the region.
"The Wolves and the Stingrays both represent our region at the highest level of women's and men's football in the state, so it is extremely important both clubs continue to work together and support each other to ensure this representation continues," Delovski told the Mercury.
"It is paramount that our community is represented at the highest possible level of football.
"The football landscape in Australia will change significantly in the near future with the announcement of further A-League expansion and the introduction of a 'National Second Tier'.
Both clubs are ensuring that the relationship will continue long term, saying it is crucial for the region.
Delovski added that communication between the two clubs was key in keeping the bond thriving for the foreseeable future.
"The relationship between the Wolves and the Stingrays is strong," he said.
"Both clubs are committed to working together to continue to grow it further.
"The clubs communicate regularly, share ideas and we are working through similar issues such as facilities and football programs.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.