Jedis stood their ground against the Empire's dark forces on Thursday as they battled to dispel evil from the universe.
Star Wars Day is recognised globally on May 4, thanks to the famous line "may the force [May the fourth] be with you" spoken by legendary Jedi Master, Obi-Wan Kenobi in the movie series.
Illawarra fans of the movies have been out in force, this week to celebrate battles of good and evil.
Wollongong Youth Centre was transformed into a hub of cosplay on Thursday afternoon, with people encouraged to dress in character for Star Wars themed karaoke, live music, showcases and activities.
If you haven't had your fill of Jedi fun this week, head to UOW's Up Late Family night on Friday for more Star Wars Day activities.
The Science Space centre will be transformed into family-friendly activities featuring artificial intelligence, robot racing and interactive activities.
Tickets are $15 adults, $10 children and 0-3 year olds are free, visit sciencespace.com.au to book.
