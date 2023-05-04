Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Star Wars Day: Jedis and dark forces at Wollongong's cosplay day

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
May 4 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alice Livermore from Wollongong Library, Isabel Jara Vidal, Remi Fittler, Bryce Maffullo, Grace Stojkoski, Joshua Wiffen from Wollongong Youth Services, Luca Sivell, Ryder Allen Perry, and Toby Sivell enjoy May the 4th. Picture by Wesley Lonergan.
Alice Livermore from Wollongong Library, Isabel Jara Vidal, Remi Fittler, Bryce Maffullo, Grace Stojkoski, Joshua Wiffen from Wollongong Youth Services, Luca Sivell, Ryder Allen Perry, and Toby Sivell enjoy May the 4th. Picture by Wesley Lonergan.

Jedis stood their ground against the Empire's dark forces on Thursday as they battled to dispel evil from the universe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.