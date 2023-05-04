If the first coronation in the UK in 70 years will receive blanket coverage in Australia on Saturday.
The May 6 coronation will be in the evening for Aussies and you get the opportunity to indulge in about three hours of pageantry broadcast live from London.
And it's all on free-to-air TV.
The coronation service, which has barely changed in 1000 years, is the first since the late Queen Elizabeth II was crowned on June 2, 1953.
Coverage of the coronation will begin on TV channels in Australia between 4pm to 5pm AEST on May 6.
The procession from Buckingham Palace is expected to leave at 7.20pm Sydney time with the service to begin at Westminster Abbey at 8pm.
The event will wrap up after the royals appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony about 10.30pm.
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will leave Buckingham Palace about 10.20am London time (7.20pm Sydney) in a procession to Westminster Abbey.
The couple will travel in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, built by Australian Jim Frecklington, in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II's 60th year on the throne in 2012.
The formalities will begin as the Archbishop of Canterbury leads the two-hour long service.
The King will be crowned with the 362-year-old St Edward's Crown, while the Camilla will use Queen Mary's Crown.
After the service the King and Queen Consort will return along the same route to Buckingham Palace in a much larger procession.
The Royal Family will then appear on the balcony at Buckingham Palace about 1.30pm London time; 10.30pm in Sydney.
Australia will be represented by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Governor-General David Hurley and the state governors.
Months of speculation over whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would attend was put to rest just weeks before the event.
Meghan and children Archie and Lilibet will remain in California while Prince Harry reunites with his family for the first time publicly since the release of his memoir Spare.
The Coronation concert will be broadcast live from Windsor Castle, England, on May 7 (UK time).
Stars Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and classical singer Andrea Bocelli are set to take the stage.
Pre-recorded sketches are also planned with the BBC revealing actor Tom Cruise and children's character Winnie the Pooh will feature.
A youth choir from Bunbury, Western Australia, will be part of a pre-recorded mash-up to be played during the concert.
Channel 7 is broadcasting the concert in Australia at 7.30pm AEST on May 8.
