A screenshot of the letter sent to residents by Shellharbour City Council, the graphic includes how many addresses would be impacted by a name change. A suburb renamed would impact 66 addresses in Shellharbour City Council, 24 in Kiama Municipal Council, and 412 in the Blue Mountains City Council. A road name renamed would impact 87 addresses in the Shellharbour City Council, 14 in Kiama Municipal Council, and 55 in the Blue Mountains City Council. Picture credit Shellharbour City Council