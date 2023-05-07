The suburb of Yellow Rock in the Illawarra has been affectionately named after the sandstone cliffs of the escarpment since the 1800s but that could all change.
Local councils in the Illawarra are seeking the opinion of residents and owners within the suburb of Yellow Rock, as well as those living along Yellow Rock Road about a possible name change.
The reason for the change is due to a double-up: Yellow Rock Road exists not just in the Illawarra but the NSW Blue Mountains, too.
With the only difference being the postcode 2527 and 2777, it's caused confusion for decades.
The concerns are particularly for the emergency services, postal and service deliveries, navigation and identity management being misdirected to the wrong address.
Jenna Johnston, from Yellow Rock in the Illawarra, said her family has spent months on end tracking down packages incorrectly sent to the Blue Mountains.
"I specifically put two-five-two-seven, Yellow Rock Road, Yellow Rock and it still gets delivered to the Blue Mountains," she said.
Australia Post told the Mercury that the teams that serve both Yellow Rock locations are familiar with the similar addresses.
"While rare, items that are incorrectly sorted will generally be intercepted ahead of delivery and redirected to the correct address," an Australia Post spokesperson said.
"For incorrectly addressed items, we recommend customers double check address details are correct and clearly written to avoid delivery to the wrong location."
The NSW Geographical Names Board notified the Shellharbour and Kiama councils of the duplication and have advised of four separate options to fix the issue.
The community and council must pick one of the following.
The Yellow Rock suburb spans across both Kiama and Shellharbour Local Government Areas so both councils will be working together on a resolution.
Both councils support the addition of a suffix or prefix to Yellow Rock suburb to retain the historical significance of the area and have the least impact on residents and owners.
The cost of each option is not clear yet but it would include updated signage.
Ms Johnston from Yellow Rock prefers to keep the original suburb and road name unless it's needed for emergency services to save lives.
"I'd prefer it to be Yellow Rock, I'm sure there's a lot of people out there that wouldn't really care, but to me, I don't know I just would always call it Yellow Rock Road," she said.
"I've always known it as Yellow Rock and I still to this day don't call it really Tullimbar, I call it Yellow Rock whether that's just me growing up as a kid, but I just can't imagine it being called anything else."
Ms Johnston has lived in the area for about 30 years.
"[We lived here] long before there were any houses in Tullimbar, like we used to have access to riding in the next door neighbours paddock horse riding, river rafting, motorbike riding."
Yellow Rock, once a dairy farming community, is named after the sandstone cliffs in the area which many heritage-listed buildings are constructed from.
Yellow Rock has been used as a suburb, road and creek name in the Illawarra since settlers arrived, with the first printed reference to Yellow Rock suburb in the Illawarra in 1836.
Yellow Rock was assigned officially as a locality name in the Illawarra in 1973 and in the Blue Mountains in 1972.
The Illawarra has to make the change instead of the Blue Mountains as it would impact fewer people in the Illawarra.
Gabrielle Wardle moved to the Illawarra from the Blue Mountains and is aware of both Yellow Rock suburbs.
"I mean when we moved here it was like 'Oh, that's nice' because I referred to it to the Blue Mountains and it sort of feels the same you've got the same sort of escarpment," she said.
"I remember when Yellow Rock was established in the Blue Mountains and obviously not as old as the history here."
She believes that the Yellow Rock name should be kept with an additional prefix or suffix added because locals will continue to call it Yellow Rock.
"I think putting the prefix or suffix on Yellow Rock is the way to go and [to] keep Yellow Rock Road."
The community consultation survey closes on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 4.30pm.
The survey can be accessed on the Shellharbour City Council website, or paper surveys can be found at the Shellharbour Civic Centre.
The council states any changes would likely occur in the following year but changes to mapping and advertising changes will take time.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
