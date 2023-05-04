The best campdraft competitors from around Australia are heading to the South Coast to take part in a major competition this month.
Bawley Point's Willinga Park, for the seventh year, will host the Ringers Western Gold Buckle Campdraft Championship from Wednesday, May 17 to May 20. The event will attract the best competitors and horses from around the country.
With a prize pool of $400,000 in cash and prizes, it's one of the richest events of its kind in the country and the winner of the prestigious Gold Buckle will take home a $100,000 cash prize.
Willinga Park's Terry Snow said campdrafting was a quintessential Australian sport, born over 100 years ago where drovers would challenge each other to see who the better stock and horse riders were.
"Campdrafting is important for Australia as it's an Australian sport for Australian horses and we are proud to continue to grow the awareness of it here at Willinga Park," he said.
"The sport has grown from an outback station activity to a highly successful national sport which continues here at Willinga Park."
With more than 550 horses expected to compete at Bawley Point, the championship will hold six events over four days.
It is not only exciting for competitors, it has also become a major drawcard for spectators.
"The Willinga Park team are excited that this event continues to be an annual highlight for campdraft competitors and spectators across Australia," Snow said.
"This year's event will again attract the best riders and horses across Australia and will be live-streamed so viewers can catch all the action."
This year's Ringers Western Gold Buckle Campdraft Championship program is full to the brim with events and activities including the iconic Gold Buckle Championship, the State of Origin contest, the cut-out competition, and ladies dash for cash.
The event will also showcase some of Australia's finest upcoming drafters in the junior and juvenile draft.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.