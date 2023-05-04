Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

South Coast to host 2023 Ringers Western Gold Buckle Campdraft Championship

Updated May 4 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mat Holz was last year's Ringers Western Gold Buckle Campdraft Championship winner. Picture - Supplied
Mat Holz was last year's Ringers Western Gold Buckle Campdraft Championship winner. Picture - Supplied

The best campdraft competitors from around Australia are heading to the South Coast to take part in a major competition this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.