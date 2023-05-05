Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong's Cameron Dribbus gears up for Ironman Australia Oceania TriClub Championship

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
May 5 2023 - 11:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Dribbus is gearing up for an Ironman triathlon to raise money for a good cause. Picture - Supplied
Cameron Dribbus is gearing up for an Ironman triathlon to raise money for a good cause. Picture - Supplied

He expects to be in a world of pain by Sunday evening, but Cameron Dribbus knows it will all be worthwhile.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.