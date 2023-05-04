Illawarra Mercury
Key Bellambi road to close next weekend due to rail work

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated May 4 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 2:13pm
The section of Bellambi Lane on either side of the railway station will be closed to traffic next weekend.
A late rush to Bunnings for hardware supplies next weekend will be a bit tricky for those living east of Bellambi station.

