Key Bellambi road to close next weekend due to rail work

A late rush to Bunnings for hardware supplies next weekend will be a bit tricky for those living east of Bellambi station.
Bellambi Lane between Francis Street and Brompton Road will be closed on May 13-14 from 4am Saturday to 10pm on Sunday.
So anyone living to the east and needing to pick up something from Bunnings will have to plan ahead - or be forced to go the long way around.
The closure is to allow work to continue on the accessibility upgrade to Bellambi station, which will include demolishing the old station building slab, completing work on the new ramp and installing rubber panelling on the level crossing to remove the gap between rail and pedestrian surfaces.
The closure will not affect rail services as it is timed for a weekend when track work will see the line closed.
During the closure road detours will be via Pioneer Road, Rothery Street and and Brompton Road.
The completed station is expected to be open later this month.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
