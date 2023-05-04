Illawarra Mercury
Dog days may be over at Bulli Showground

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
Updated May 4 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 4:00pm
Greyhound racing doesn't have place at Bulli, according to a Wollongong City Council draft master plan for the site.
Greyhound racing at Bulli could disappear if a Wollongong City Council master plan for the showground site is put into action.

