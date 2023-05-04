Dog days may be over at Bulli Showground

Greyhound racing at Bulli could disappear if a Wollongong City Council master plan for the showground site is put into action.
At Monday night's council meeting, councillors will vote to put the plan out for public comment.
Council documents state the plan called for the "removal of greyhound racing infrastructure enabling a reconfigured multi-use space".
A Greyhound Racing NSW spokesperson said the body was aware of council's intentions.
"We understand the Wollongong City Council have been developing a master plan for the Bulli Showgrounds for a number of years and we have been involved in the stakeholder engagement process with regards to the continuation of greyhound racing at the most suitable venue for participants in the Wollongong region," the spokesperson said.
Long-term it is likely the future home for greyhound racing in the Illawarra will be at Dapto, following Greyhound Racing NSW's purchase of an 11-hectare site on Bong Bong Road.
The plan is to build an $11 million facility on the site.
Council papers also suggest the focus of greyhound racing in the region will move to the south.
"Greyhound Racing NSW and GBOTA (Greyhound Breeders Owners and Trainers Association) has been clear in their direction that they will be consolidating all greyhound racing to their new site in Dapto that was purchased in 2023 once it has been constructed," council papers stated.
"Council officers will continue to meet with GBOTA as part of the current agreement in place for Bulli Showground as GBOTA and Greyhound NSW transition to their new site into the future."
Also forming part of the draft master plan is the removal of the main building and grandstand and upgrading the grassed surface that now holds the race track to turn it into a rectangular configuration "enabling multiple sized sports playing areas".
A large covered area would also be built for markets, and improved floodlighting installed to allow for night-time events.
The aim of the proposed changes is to diversify the range of uses of the showground, including concerts and festivals for more than 10,000 people, markets, family entertainment, sports and various other community uses.
"The draft master plan has been developed to stimulate community input to guide the future direction of the Bulli Showground," council papers stated.
"The draft master plan focuses on providing a multi-purpose space that enables a range of cultural, sporting and community activities with a focus on providing an event space."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
