Know you are not alone in the feeling of being really sure in one moment and lost in the next. Talk about these feeling with someone you trust. You can also reach out for help from your GP or a mental health professional for guidance and support if needed. e-headspace might be a great option - it offers 1:1 counselling via phone or webchat and is available 7 days a week between 9am-1am (Connect with us 1-on-1 | headspace).

