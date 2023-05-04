Police are calling for the public's help to find missing man David Bayly who was last seen on Tuesday, May 2.
The 54-year-old was last spotted on Bourke Street in Fairy Meadow.
He is of Caucasian appearance, with a thin build, grey hair and brown eyes.
"When last seen he was wearing a black t-shirt, light blue jeans and brown leather shoes," Lake Illawarra Police District officers said.
Mr Bayly is known to frequent Unanderra, Fairy Meadow and surrounding areas.
He is believed to be driving a grey 2006 model Mazda 6 with registration AZK58A.
If you have any information or have seen Mr Bayly contact Lake Illawarra Police Station on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
