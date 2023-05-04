The Illawarra's most vulnerable will benefit from a new program that's helping to keep 35 million new items out of landfill each year.
A charity partnership between Good360, Bulli Community Centre and Storage King will ensure new items destined for landfill go to benefit the homeless, victims of domestic violence and those in a crisis.
Good360 was founded by Illawarra woman Alison Covington and it connects charities and schools with businesses willing to donate surplus goods.
Thanks to the partnership, those in need in the Illawarra will be able to receive free clothes, linen, towels, toys and grocery items in an emergency and without delay.
Bulli Community Centre manager Elizabeth Brassaud said until now they haven't had space to store items and this resulted in a delay sourcing goods for those in need.
"People need new things in a crisis. You can't wait two weeks, you need it now," she said. "This means we can help more families."
Storage King Woonona has provided free storage for items, and as soon as they're needed Good360 will pick them up and deliver them to the Bulli charity.
"Each year $2.5 billion worth of goods don't get sold each year and go to waste," Ms Covington said
"Times are tough so we need to get a lot more help to the Illawarra."
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
