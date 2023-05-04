Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra's domestic violence, homeless to be helped in new partnership

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated May 5 2023 - 7:16am, first published May 4 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bulli Community Centre manger Elizabeth Brassaud and Good360 founder Alison Covington are keen to help the Illawarra community. Picture by Nadine Morton
Bulli Community Centre manger Elizabeth Brassaud and Good360 founder Alison Covington are keen to help the Illawarra community. Picture by Nadine Morton

The Illawarra's most vulnerable will benefit from a new program that's helping to keep 35 million new items out of landfill each year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.