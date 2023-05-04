Ciemara Williams is a single mum, a part-time social worker, and a part-time uni student. She's also an amateur economist.
With her housing costs alone up by a whopping $10,000 in a year, she has no choice but to hold her household's purse strings tightly.
"I just don't have disposable income anymore. Every week is a balancing act," Ms Williams said.
The slightest fluctuation in prices means sometimes the Cringila family's car runs on empty, sometimes the fruit bowl includes bananas and sometimes, maybe, seven-year-old Lucas and nine-year-old Jackson get a rare treat.
Her car is long overdue for a service but that's not on her radar anytime soon.
Her boys' after-school activities have been curtailed and if the state government does cut the Active Kids vouchers then that'll be another blow to the struggling family.
The consistent mortgage rate rise over the past 12 months has dealt a five-figure dent to Ms Williams' budget.
She has employed a range of tactics to stay on an even keel.
"I've joined some co-ops which we do like buys and things on our fruit and veggies direct from the farmer," she said. "I'm kind of trying to skip the middle man.
"There we only go to supermarkets for those, you know, essential items that you can't get, you know, through other sources.
"And I have utilised some community kitchens and things like that to get some stock items.
"My heart goes out so heavy to people who solely rely on government income because if I'm struggling and I work, I can't imagine what it's like being in a position that's less than that."
While working part-time affords her the opportunity to be involved in her kids' school routine and she does receive child support, it is the charitable support of strangers that often keeps the family afloat.
The Smith Family has been in the Williams' lives for four years and not just provided financial support but emotional and educational help as well.
The boys are part of the charity's Learning for Life program which supports their school expenses and provides additional learning and mentoring support.
Ms Williams has taken part in the Saver Plus program, which not only provided her with new budgeting skills, but a $500 reward for her efforts.
With a single laptop between them, the waiting list for a second device can't get shorter quickly enough.
The digital divide is a constant source of concern.
"Homework is basically done online now.
"Thankfully we do share the laptop, but a second device from the Smith Family which Jackson will hopefully be able to take to high school with him as well when that time comes will be a huge help," Mrs Williams said.
In the meantime, the car remains 5000km overdue for its service and even more belt-tightening is being considered.
"I actually had a meltdown and a cry the other day because HECS, which is now called help debt, is coming out of my pay and that extra little bit of money every week, which I hadn't quite budgeted for," Ms Williams said.
"There are moments where it's OK and there are moments where I have to get help from other places . It's never feels great to have to ask for help but it's there."
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
