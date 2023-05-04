Northern suburbs night owls helped by Dions bus changes

Austinmer residents can head into town on a Friday night and stay a bit later, with Dions Buses adding a late night service.
From this Friday, the last Dions bus travelling to Austinmer will leave the city at 11.30pm - previously the last bus out of town was 10.30pm.
Heading the other way, the last Friday night bus leaves Austinmer at 11.30pm, reaching Wollongong just after midnight.
Also, all of Dions Friday and Saturday night buses will start or finish at Austinmer.
The trade-off is that two late-night services on Friday and Saturday - between 10pm and 10.30am have been cut due to low patronage.
For those early risers on Sunday, there's now an early service leaving Austinmer to Wollongong - at 8.10am.
Going the other way, you can catch a 7.25am bus and be at Austinmer by 8.07am.
These changes will better service our passengers travelling between Wollongong and Austinmer, and help improve timetable consistency across the week," said a Transport for NSW spokesperson.
"All Friday and Saturday late night Route 90 services will now operate to/from Austinmer."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
