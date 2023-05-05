There's no real surprise that Shoalhaven has won all three of its Illawarra District Rugby Union fixtures to date.
But some have expressed surprise Kiama remain undefeated heading into their round four showdown against the reigning premiers at Kiama Showground on Saturday.
Shoalies player-coach Will Miller though expected a Kiama-side featuring the returning Paul Asquith to fire this season.
"I think they've really flown under the radar a little bit, they look really good this year," he said.
"I'm hoping we can show up and play as good footy as we can because I think we will have to.
"We are pretty excited for the challenge this weekend and I think they are going to be pretty red-hot."
Miller grew up with former Australian Sevens player Asquith and a few other new Kiama players and expects them to make the Cows a much better team this season.
"[Asquith] is a very classy player and he's very cool-headed," he said.
"I know he's been playing No 10 so he's probably a bit of a glue for that team. He is also very good off the field as well. He would bring a lot to them and a good vibe to the club.
"And I know they've got some other players that have come to the club, which helps boost them in positions they might have been a little short on."
Kiama coach James Patrick was also looking forward to the challenge against Shoalhaven.
"They're the premiers. Whenever the premiers are on display they are always going to put on a show so we've just got to try and match it with them," he said.
Patrick conceded the return of Asquith and getting Asquith's younger brother James to Kiama had played a big part in the club's good start to the season.
"He's got a lot of experience and brings a lot of game knowledge which sort of lacks in the competition. He has been around and played a lot of high-level football so it definitely helps our young fellas out," he said.
"We've got a young team so when you've got someone who can guide them around the paddock it makes it a hell of a lot easier."
The 29-year-old Asquith has enjoyed an impressive career to date, having played Super Rugby with the Melbourne Rebels in 2016 as well as 73 matches for Welsh outfit Scarlets from 2017 to 2021.
The Wollongong-born player represented Kiama from 1999 to 2009 before enjoying spells with Southern Districts (2012-14) and greater Sydney Rams (2014-17).
Asquith scored 74 points in the 43 appearances he made for the Australian Sevens side from 2012-14.
Patrick said the Asquith family were renowned for rugby and it was great having them around.
He said the Asquith brothers were tremendous players but Kiama needed to be at their best and be ready to compete at all times to have any chance of beating Shoalhaven.
"We need to compete at everything and just be in the game. If you switch off and don't compete you are going to lose those little battles, which we can't afford to lose.
"They are such a well drilled team and have got a lot of strike power from everywhere so we just got to make sure we stick with them and after the weekend we will know where we're at."
Meantime elsewhere on Saturday, Shamrocks are at home to Tech Waratahs, Camden hosts Bowral and University play Avondale.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
