On paper the Group Seven rugby league showdown between the unbeaten Stingrays of Shellharbour and inconsistent Jamberoo Superoos at Flinders Field looks a forgone conclusion.
The Stingrays have won all four games to date but head into Sunday's clash 'slightly undertone', having not played last week as their game against Kiama was postponed due to wet weather.
The visiting Superoos on the other hand come to Flinders Field on the back of two straight losses and in the words of Jamberoo player-coach Jono Dallas, playing patchy football at best.
Their two wins and three loss record to date highlights Jamberoo's inconsistent form so far and Dallas admitted before their round six showdown with the Stingrays his team's best was still weeks away.
Dallas nevertheless reassured Superoos fans his team was keen to test the form team in the competition and would do everything in its power to upset the Stingrays.
"They're obviously going very well. You don't win four on the trot if you're playing bad," he said.
"For us it is just about trying to get a bit of consistency with our footy side. We've been a bit patchy to start the year so far. We've had a different line-up every week, which hasn't helped.
"We are hoping to get a bit of stability there starting this week and hopefully build over the next few weeks to get back on track."
Dallas was confident his team would match it with the competition's best once Jamberoo gets it's best side on the park.
"Once we get everyone back we will be good, I have no doubt," he said.
"We've sort of had a rough start with a few blokes in and out of the side with injuries and such but I think we've still competed in every game that we've played.
"I'm really happy with the mindset of the side it's just about trying to get some stability there in the next three or four weeks and hopefully start improving how we play."
The Stingrays success in 2023 has been built around their huge forward pack and just as powerful outside backs.
Dallas is aware of the Stingrays' strengths but said it was important Jamberoo played to its strengths and tried to take advantage of their opponents' weaknesses.
"They've got a physically big team but everyone has their strengths and weaknesses. For us at this stage of the season we're not really concerned with what other sides are doing, we've got a few things to get right in our own backyard," he said.
"It is very early in the season. As soon as we can get ourselves humming along the way we want to be then we can start worrying about other sides."
Meantime reigning premiers Warilla-Lake South Gorillas are also looking to find some consistency heading into their clash against Kiama Knights at Cec Glenholmes Oval on Sunday.
A injury-hit Warilla side have dropped their last two matches and have won only two of their five games to date.
Milton-Ulladulla also hosts Gerringong on Sunday, while round six kicks off on Saturday with Nowra-Bomaderry Jets playing Shellharbour Sharks and Berry-Shoalhaven Heads hosting Albion Park-Oak Flats.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
