Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Group Seven high-flyers Stingrays hunting for fifth straight win

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated May 5 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 4:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamberoo captain-coach Jono Dallas is confident his team can improve heading into their showdown against the Stingrays of Shellharbour on Sunday. Picture by David Hall
Jamberoo captain-coach Jono Dallas is confident his team can improve heading into their showdown against the Stingrays of Shellharbour on Sunday. Picture by David Hall

On paper the Group Seven rugby league showdown between the unbeaten Stingrays of Shellharbour and inconsistent Jamberoo Superoos at Flinders Field looks a forgone conclusion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.