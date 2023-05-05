Illawarra Mercury
Labor rules out controversial Lake Illawarra foreshore sale

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
Updated May 5 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 1:26pm
Lands and Property Minister Steve Kamper and Planning Minister Paul Scully at the foreshore site that is not for sale. Picture by Adam McLean
Waterfront land at Lake Illawarra that was subject to an ambiguous sale process is now definitely off the market.

