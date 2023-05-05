Illawarra Mercury
Coos of appreciation echo as the 2023 Keirabald opens in Wollongong

Updated May 5 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 2:00pm
The artists mingled, the considered nods of appreciation were as long as they were many and the future of the Illawarra's art scene looked in sure hands on Thursday night.

