No more laptop-sharing, thanks to federal government cash

For a class full of kids at Windang Public School, a $24,000 federal funding boost means they finally get their own laptops.
Assistant Principal Ashley Davies said student numbers had grown this year, leaving the school around 30 laptops short.
So far this year, the students have had to share them around - but the funding changes that.
"They are so excited that they're going to get their laptops," Ms Davies said.
"When we get that class set [of laptops] it will be so much better because the teacher and the kids will have access to it instantly when they need to use it throughout the day, rather than having to share."
The federal grant will also be used to install a shade sail to create an outdoor learning area.
Across the Illawarra, schools received almost half a million dollars from the pool of $32 million to fund school infrastructure and equipment.
Schools were able to apply for grants up to $25,000 from the program.
"We're a joint funder of primary and secondary education now after the Gonski reforms so we provide additional funding through state governments and, in some instances, directly to schools - that's what this project is about," Whitlam MP Stephen Jones said.
"Some of them were commitments we made before the election and others, like this one, were additional schools that have been selected after the election."
Other schools in the Whitlam electorate to receive funding were Barrack Heights, Mt Warrigal, Stella Maris Catholic and St John's Catholic primary schools.
Kanahooka, Oak Flats and St Joseph's Catholic and Lake Illawarra high schools, and Chevalier College also received a share of the funds.
In Alison Byrnes' Cunningham electorate eight schools received funds; Kemblawarra, Bellambi, Nareena Hills, Wollongong West and Farmborough Road public, St Francis of Assisi Catholic Primary School, Wollongong Flexible Learning Centre and OneSchool Global NSW.
"This is a great outcome and I'm happy that we can deliver this funding to much-needed projects for our local schools" Ms Byrnes said.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
