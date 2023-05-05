Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

'Apartheid' on Shellharbour City Council, says Labor councillor

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated May 5 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The four Labor councillors walk out at last month's Shellharbour City Council meeting. One of them, Cr Rob Petreski, has labelled council chambers as "apartheid".
The four Labor councillors walk out at last month's Shellharbour City Council meeting. One of them, Cr Rob Petreski, has labelled council chambers as "apartheid".

On the eve of the first Shellharbour City Council meeting since the controversial walkout Cr Rob Petreski said there was a sense of "apartheid" in the chambers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.