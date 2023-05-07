Shame on the baby boomers who complain. Letters, May 8, 2023

Illawarra Mercury
Shame on the baby boomers who complain. Letters to the Editor, May 8, 2023

May 8 2023 - 4:00am
How lovely to enjoy a coffee on Anzac Day whilst enjoying perfect weather and ocean views in Wollongong. How shameful was it that the two hospitality workers thanked me for not complaining about having to add a surcharge to the cost of the coffees as it was a public holiday. I checked if the workers themselves benefitted from the surcharge in the form of at least double pay in their wages. They assured me the money would be going to them.

