Shame on the baby boomers who complain. Letters, May 8, 2023

How lovely to enjoy a coffee on Anzac Day whilst enjoying perfect weather and ocean views in Wollongong. How shameful was it that the two hospitality workers thanked me for not complaining about having to add a surcharge to the cost of the coffees as it was a public holiday. I checked if the workers themselves benefitted from the surcharge in the form of at least double pay in their wages. They assured me the money would be going to them.
Most of the clientele were baby boomers who probably own their residential homes and an investment property on the side. They would have had no HECS debt, a choice of jobs upon leaving high school and there would have been no question about the possibility of owning your own home. It was a given.
So if you want to complain about the public holiday surcharge, think how lucky you are compared with the struggling youth of today. A 15 per cent surcharge will hardly force you to live on the street or in your car. I hope you don't travel to America where 15 per cent surcharge is a very measly tip! And that is added to everything you purchase!
Janet Pezzutto, Figtree
Illawarra Mercury commentators and letter writers are confusing the general public on the basics of iron and steel manufacture. Iron, referred to as cast iron, molten iron or pig iron is produced in quantity by the blast furnace process. Steel is refined from molten iron removing majority of its carbon by the basic oxygen steelmaking process; (BOS) previously by the open hearth furnace.
The electric arc furnace melts and refines scrap steel, it does not produce steel or iron from iron ore. Yes, the well informed will point out that nodular iron is often added to the charge; but small tonnage in comparison. As the name implies, very high levels of electricity are needed. Say 20 or 25 Liddell power stations necessary to melt 3.5 million tonnes per year of scrap to match Port Kembla's output.
Yes, trials are being undertaken in Sweden with hydrogen direct reduction to produce low carbon iron, if we can call it that. Unless there are major breakthroughs it does not look feasible at this stage. All of the basic technology and equipment design employed at Port Kembla steelworks eminates from overseas. Improvement was made by in-house teams to establish the modern steelworks we have today. To expect BlueScope to lead the world in research and development to establish green steel is fantasy.
Ross Robinson, Wollongong
Woolworths has made a $16 billion profit so far this year. Why not halve all your prices and give the customers a bit of relief. You will still make $8 billion profit.
Lawrence Wren, Fairy Meadow
