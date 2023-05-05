Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Meet the Wild Women of Wollongong, the social group taking the Illawarra by storm

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated May 5 2023 - 6:21pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wild Women of Wollongong meet for a bush walk at Mount Keira. Leading the group are Phuong Barraclough and group founder Tahlia Russell. Picture by Adam McLean
Wild Women of Wollongong meet for a bush walk at Mount Keira. Leading the group are Phuong Barraclough and group founder Tahlia Russell. Picture by Adam McLean

Meet the Wild Women of Wollongong, an ever-growing community of women looking to make new friends to adventure across the Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.