FEATURE PROPERTY
BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Offering a wonderfully relaxed lifestyle, this elegant home in Calderwood features breathtaking escarpment outlooks.
Constructed in 2019 and presenting as new, the single level McDonald Jones build, sits on a versatile prime corner block.
Exceptionally spacious and light-filled it gives a uniquely sleek spin on retreat-inspired living and entertaining. It incorporates a grand in/outdoor design to the rear and an array of customised zones that will flex and grow with your family.
There is an open plan lounge and dining, plus home theatre, family room and study. Bi-fold doors flow to the sheltered alfresco, sundeck and wraparound lawn.
The gourmet kitchen features stone island and benchtops, walk-in pantry and Fisher & Paykel appliances.
Four bedrooms in total with an impressive main bedroom that accommodates a walk-in robe and ensuite. There's also a stylish full family bathroom with a separate W/C.
Fitted with ducted air-conditioning, 4500L water tank, side gate access and a double lock-up garage.
The stunning outlook speaks for itself, as does the quiet locale only minutes from transport links, schools, parks and Albion Park town centre. It is approx. 1.2km to the upcoming village, a short walk to playgrounds and in easy reach of Wollongong CBD.
