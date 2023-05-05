Coronation or the football? Wollongong shoppers take their pick

It will be the first coronation in the UK in 70 years.
The coronation service, which has barely changed in 1000 years, is the first since the late Queen Elizabeth II was crowned on June 2, 1953.
But exactly how interested is Wollongong?
University of Wollongong intern Lauren Semple hit the streets to find out. She asked:
Warren Harris, from Wollongong said: "To be honest, I'm not that interested. The Queen had a certain thing about her and a different aura. The king seems a bit boring now. I feel like it's just been done so many times before, and now we're just kind of over it.
"I think it's time for the monarchy just to move on. I'm going to be working. I'm probably only 10 per cent interested. I think with the Queen, she was just the queen or forever, and the king doesn't have that presence. She was like our mum."
Caitlyn Lees, from Wollongong said: "I'm not particularly a real follower, I don't know what the process is, what the ceremony is, or anything that's going to happen.
"I'll probably just see news about it after. It's just kind of going to come and go just like every other coronation has in my mind."
Rick Marcus, of North Wollongong, said: "It doesn't bother me. It's on the same time as the football, I'll be watching the football instead!"
Wyn, from Wollongong said: "I think it's very expensive. I think Charles should pay for it himself, seeing as though he's so wealthy. Billion dollars, I heard. I'll probably be watching."
Marco Remondi, Berkeley, said: "I'm really not too fussed with it. The monarchy, it's an old institution, and we need to move on from there, especially from here. I think I'll just give it a miss, I'm working tomorrow anyway."
Marie, from Wollongong said: "I will be watching because I think it's once in a lifetime - in my lifetime."
