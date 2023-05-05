A reported police pursuit has come to a close in a suburban back street in Windang.
Earlier this afternoon residents were stunned to see a blue hatchback chased by police heading down Kurrajong Street in Windang.
Residents described seeing multiple people leave the car and run near a house.
The car, still in drive, continued to roll down the street, before hitting the back of a parked truck, bringing it to a stop.
Multiple police units can be seen on scene, and one man wearing a blue jacket with black pants kneels with his hands cuffed behind him.
Another photo shows a different man being led by police out from the driveway into a house.
A police spokesperson said three people have been arrested after a police operation in Windang.
"Two men and a woman are assisting police with inquiries."
Earlier a driver said she saw the same car that ended up on Kurrajong Street driving erratically down Springhill Road after the Keira Street intersection.
"There was something about them that made me really uncomfortable," the driver said. "They changed lanes really quick."
As the car gets closer to the intersection with Masters Road it pulls in front of the driver. A woman can be seen in the back seat turning around.
"She just kept staring at me."
The two cars pull up behind one another in the middle right-hand turning lane onto Masters Road. The woman in the back-seat continued to look behind the car, before the lights change.
Then as the column of cars begins to turn right, the blue hatchback turns left to continue straight, narrowly missing other vehicles.
"It's just surreal," the driver said.
