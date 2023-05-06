Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong residents mark coronation with bunting, quiches and protest signs

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated May 7 2023 - 7:01pm, first published May 6 2023 - 3:00pm
Bob and Lou Bartel dressed as Charles and Camilla for their coronation day party, while friend Geraldine Lefoe carried a #notmyking placard. Picture by Sylvia Liber.
There were plush corgis, Union Jack bunting, quiches - albeit from Aldi rather than baked to the official recipe - and an appearance from the Charles and Camilla as Market Street residents turned out to mark coronation day.

