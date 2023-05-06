There were plush corgis, Union Jack bunting, quiches - albeit from Aldi rather than baked to the official recipe - and an appearance from the Charles and Camilla as Market Street residents turned out to mark coronation day.
The dress-up party for residents of surrounding apartment buildings was organised by Bob and Lou Bartel - dressed as the King and Queen - as both a mark of respect and an excuse for themed drinking ahead of the coronation of King Charles III.
"My middle name is Elizabeth, because I was born one day after King George died," Mrs Bartel, who was born in England but migrated to Australia in 1975, said.
"So it's a serious occasion for us, but we're joking a little bit - we're party people here, and we just love any excuse.
"But we've got quite a lot of English friends here - and we tried to find some other coronation parties, or anything in the shops, and there's just nothing, so we did our own."
They even allowed republicans to attend, with neighbour Geraldine Lefoe carrying protest sign proclaiming #notmyking amid the pearls, crowns and brooches that adorned her friends.
"I didn't like to miss the party with all the people living here, and they've gone to so much trouble - but I'm a republican," Ms Lefoe said.
The Wollongong party was one of a smattering of coronation parties across the region in the lead up to the televised coronation.
Taking place at Westminster Abbey, the event will see King Charles III become the oldest monarch to be crowned in Britain's history.
