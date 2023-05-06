There was a helicopter over head, flares going off, rescuers being winched towards the water and multiple crews paddling out to sea, as a major emergency services training operation took place at Woonona on Saturday.
The operation, which involved members of Surf Life Saving Illawarra, Wollongong City Council lifeguards, Marine Rescue Port Kembla, NSW Ambulance and NSW SES, allowed various agencies to test their skills at working together on a mass rescue.
With life size mannequins used to simulate people needing help and ocean dye packs assisting crews to determine ocean current direction while searching for people in the water, the operation attracted attention from many beachgoers who stopped to watch it unfold.
Marine Rescue NSW Illawarra Duty Operations Manager Stuart Massey said these exercises were essential, allowing crews to "practice for the worst possible scenario of people missing in the water".
"These exercises allow us to work out best practice in a controlled environment," he said.
"Things like communication between agencies and on scene control are vital when emergencies happen for real."
The Westpac Lifesaver 21 Rescue Helicopter landed at Collins Point, providing a talk to emergency service crews on the familiarisation and safe working around a helicopter in search and rescue operations including communications skills between crews on the scene.
