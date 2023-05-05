Griffin praises Mbye's response to 'axing' as crucial Tigers clash looms

It didn't grab the attention of some other major selection decisions, but Dragons coach Anthony Griffin has praised hooker Moses Mbye's response to what proved a brief demotion a month ago.
While Griffin's decision to drop Zac Lomax and Jacob Liddle ahead of Sunday's Magic Round clash with the Tigers has grabbed plenty of headlines, Mbye copping the axe ahead of his side's round-five clash with the Dolphins went well under the radar.
It followed a hammering at the hands of the Sharks that prompted Griffin to recall Talatau Amone and shift Jayden Sullivan to the bench at Mbye's expense.
The demotion lasted a matter of days due to a shoulder injury to Sullivan that saw Mbye recalled from NSW Cup training and take part in his side's big win over the Dolphins in Wollongong.
It was a twist of good fortune, but Griffin said it didn't dilute the message for the veteran utility who has subsequently played every game for the club this season.
"Moses has been doing a really good job defensively, he probably learned that through being dropped earlier in the year" Griffin said.
"It only lasted a couple of days because we had an injury, but we left him out early in the week about three or four weeks ago. To his credit he has knuckled down and really got better at his defence That is something he has really improved."
Mbye's retained his spot for Magic Round despite Ben Hunt's looming shift to dummy-half, with Liddle falling out of the 17 to accomodate the switch that will also see Sullivan deployed in the halves.
Having become a magnet for criticism within the Dragons fanbase, Mbye's selection over Liddle was a hotly debated call, but Griffin retains plenty of faith in the 29-year-old.
"It was a really tough call on Jacob, and one you don't want to make, but if you don't, you are letting the player down," Griffin said.
"Moses gets us into the game well, he has a lot of experience, he has a cool head on his shoulders and then when he needs a spell, we can push Ben (Hunt) up there and give the other guys a go at the spine."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
