How the landmark DV conference in Wollongong played out

It was an historic couple of days that bear testament to not just the hard work being done in the Illawarra but the expertise, too.
The inaugural Australian Domestic Violence, Family and Sexual Violence Recovery and Healing Conference was held over two days at Wollongong's Novotel Wollongong Northbeach.
It featured keynote addresses by trauma expert and former Harvard Medical School instructor Dr Janina Fisher, Wollongong's own Dr Karen Williams (Ramsay Clinic Thirroul) and has the theme of 'The Right to Recovery'.
Actor Kym Valentine, who has spent three years on the Victim Survivors' Advisory Council set up after the Victorian Royal Commission into Family Violence, was MCed the conference.
Ms Valentine was appointed to the Victim Survivors' Advisory Council three years ago, which was set up in the wake of the Victorian Royal Commission into Family Violence.
The Council's first chair, Rosie Batty, addressed delegates on the first night.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.