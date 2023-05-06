Illawarra rugby reigning premiers Shoalhaven celebrated Mark Brandon's 100th game for the club with another impressive win.
But the previously unbeaten Kiama were far from disgraced in the hard-fought clash at Kiama Showground on Saturday.
Both teams had won their opening three games of the season heading into the top-of-the-table clash.
The home-side Cows had the better of the early exchanges but Shoalies soon showed why they're favourites to win back-to-back titles, prevailing 45-26 winners.
Kiama looked up for the game in the early exchanges and took a 7-0 lead after winger Villiami Latu crossed for the first of his two tries for the game, which captain Paul Asquith converted.
Though before too long the champions hit back with three unanswered converted tries, two to Harri Hibbs and one to skipper George Miller.
The first two tries to centre Hibbs came with Kiama playing a man down after the Cows No 5 Leighton Cowley was sent to the sin-bin for 10 minutes.
Shoalhaven went to the half-time break 21-7 ahead but Kiama could consider themselves a touch unlucky not to be level, crossing over the line twice only to be held up in-goal.
Featuring the electric Brandon brothers Steven, Keiran and Mark, as well as classy centres Harry Hibbs and Jack Watts plus as halves Dominic Bullock and Jonte Heirdsfield, Shoalhaven is well known for its brilliant attack.
That was on show against Kiama but captain Miller, who scored two of his team's seven tries, felt it was the premiers' defence which ensured a fourth straight win of the season.
"I think the scoreline definitely did not reflect the game. It could have been 3-7 and it would have felt like it. It was a very tough encounter against a very good team," he said.
"You can see by the ladder why they are near the top and they will definitely be there towards the end of the year as well."
The bruising No 8 added Kiama provided one of his team's toughest tests to date.
"Every game presents different challenges but that physicality [today] was definitely up with one of the hardest games we've had."
Kiama coach James Patrick was disappointed to lose but praised his team's effort against the premiers.
"I'm happy with the boys, we probably left two tries, possibly converted tries out there, and you are looking at 45-40," he said.
"They're a good team, they're premiers for a reason.
"I said to our boys this is the game where we will know where we are at, and I know where we are at now.
"We sort of didn't play the game that we wanted to play, and you get a bit flustered when you play the premiers.
"They're a good team, I love watching them play.
"In saying that I'm happy the game's over and we know where we're at now, but again it's only four games into the season, there's a long way to go and time to improve."
There were three other round four games played on Saturday.
Camden did well to down Bowral 22-10, while Shamrocks received two penalty tries in their 26-19 win over Tech-Waratahs at Ocean Park. At University Oval, Avondale crossed for 12 tries in their 72-22 win over Uni.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.