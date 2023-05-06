Illawarra Mercury
Straight-talking unionists send a message on submarines during May Day march at Port Kembla

By Kate McIlwain
Updated May 6 2023 - 8:17pm, first published 8:00pm
Unionists did not mince words as they converged on Port Kembla to urge the government to keep nuclear submarines out of the port, arriving by the hundreds with signs and banners that made their message clear.

