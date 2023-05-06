Unionists did not mince words as they converged on Port Kembla to urge the government to keep nuclear submarines out of the port, arriving by the hundreds with signs and banners that made their message clear.
Perhaps the most blunt was from Victoria Crittle, who held a simply lettered sign saying 'F--- THIS S--T'.
"I made it this morning, I like signs with short sharp messages, and I spoke to family about what I could put on a sign and this was one that was also displayed at the march against the Iraq war as a really big banner," she said.
Another slightly profane message played on the word AUKUS, replacing the A with an F.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
