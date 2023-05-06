Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Two men, one woman charged after Wollongong car jacking

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated May 7 2023 - 9:56am, first published 9:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An alleged car jacking occurred in broad daylight on Wollongong's millionaire's row.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.