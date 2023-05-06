An alleged car jacking occurred in broad daylight on Wollongong's millionaire's row.
At about 4pm on Friday, two men allegedly came up to a 24-year-old who was sitting inside his Nissan Micra hatchback on Cliff Road.
The two men, aged 23 and 24, allegedly threatened the man with knives before assaulting him, after which he ran from the car.
The two men then got in the car and drove from the scene.
Witnesses reported seeing the car driving erratically on Springhill Road with a woman in the backseat.
"There was something about them that made me really uncomfortable," the driver said. "They changed lanes really quick."
As the car gets closer to the intersection with Masters Road it pulls in front of the driver. The woman can be seen in the back seat turning around.
"She just kept staring at me."
The two cars pull up behind one another in the middle right-hand turning lane onto Masters Road. The woman in the back-seat continued to look behind the car, before the lights change.
Then as the column of cars begins to turn right, the blue hatchback turns left to continue straight, narrowly missing other vehicles.
"It's just surreal," the driver said.
Police were then called to Kurrajong Street in Windang after the hatchback hit a truck.
Police allege the two men fled from the car and, after a short foot pursuit, police arrested the two men.
Police also arrested the woman.
The 24-year-old man was charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon and drive, licence suspended.
The 23-year-old man was charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon and possess prohibited drug.
Both did not apply for bail and remain in custody.
The 19-year-old woman was charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner and custody of knife in public place.
She was granted bail at Wollongong Local Court on Saturday.
