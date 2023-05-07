Damaging wind, surf warnings issued as cold blast hits Illawarra

Damaging wind and surf warnings have been issued for the Illawarra as an icy blast sends temperatures plummeting.
Winds averaging 60 to 70km/h, with peak gusts of around 90 km/h, are possible across the coastline on Sunday evening. Gusts of 100km/h are possible for Jervis Bay.
Wollongong, Bulli, Port Kembla, Albion Park, Kiama and Huskisson may be impacted, the Bureau of Meteorology warns.
Significant wave heights of five to six metres are possible, especially on south-facing parts of the coast.
Spring high tides will also occur over this period and may compound wave impacts.
Heavy surf may lead to damage and coastal erosion from Sunday evening to Monday morning between Merimbula and Seal Rocks.
The Bureau of Meteorology warns beach conditions could be dangerous and people should stay well away from the surf and surf exposed areas.
"A low pressure system has developed off the South Coast and is forecast to deepen today [Sunday]; resulting in storm force winds offshore and vigorous south to southwesterly flow along parts of the coast," the BoM said.
Meanwhile, a cold front has been moving across south-eastern Australia since Friday, has led to cooler than average temperatures for the Illawarra.
On Saturday, a top of 19.7 recorded in Bellambi, 21.5 in Albion Park and 19.4 in Kiama. The median for the month is 19.9, 23.3 and 20.1 respectively.
It remains cooler than average in the Illawarra on Sunday morning, with the mercury sitting at 12.5 degrees in Bellambi at 10.30am, 12.7 in Albion Park and 12.3 in Kiama.
There's a very high chance of showers with up to 20 millimetres of rain possible on Sunday.
For the weekdays ahead, less than 1mm of rain is predicted each day.
Monday is set to reach a top of 17 degrees, and temperatures will warm up to around the April average from Tuesday.
The SES urges people to:
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
