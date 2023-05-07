As heavy rain and wild winds lash the Illawarra on Sunday night, snow has transformed the Southern Highlands into an (early) winter wonderland.
A severe weather warning remains in place for parts of the Illawarra as an icy blast sends temperatures plummeting.
Winds averaging 60km/h to 70km/h, with peak gusts of around 90 km/h, are possible across the coastline on Sunday evening, the Bureau of Meteorology warned.
Wollongong, Bulli, Port Kembla, Albion Park, Kiama and Huskisson may be impacted.
Meantime, residents of the Southern Highlands have shared photos of snow-covered roads, plants, bins and bicycles in their streets.
Reports of snow and sleet have emerged from Robertson, Berrima, Bowral, Mittagong and Sassafras in the Shoalhaven.
Robertson Rural Fire Brigade has urged Highlands residents to stay safe on the roads.
"The roads are likely to get very slippery and visibility is low," the fire brigade posted on its Facebook page.
"There are also branches already falling from the extra weight so avoid large trees and any fallen powerlines.
"Enjoy the winter wonderland from home if you can. Happy snow day!"
Significant wave heights of five to six metres are possible, especially on south-facing parts of the coast.
Spring high tides will also occur over this period and may compound wave impacts.
Heavy surf may lead to damage and coastal erosion from Sunday evening to Monday morning between Merimbula and Seal Rocks.
The Bureau of Meteorology warns beach conditions could be dangerous and people should stay well away from the surf and surf exposed areas.
"A low pressure system has developed off the South Coast and is forecast to deepen today [Sunday]; resulting in storm force winds offshore and vigorous south to southwesterly flow along parts of the coast," the BoM said.
Meanwhile, a cold front has been moving across south-eastern Australia since Friday, has led to cooler than average temperatures for the Illawarra.
On Saturday, a top of 19.7 recorded in Bellambi, 21.5 in Albion Park and 19.4 in Kiama. The median for the month is 19.9, 23.3 and 20.1 respectively.
It remains cooler than average in the Illawarra on Sunday morning, with the mercury sitting at 12.5 degrees in Bellambi at 10.30am, 12.7 in Albion Park and 12.3 in Kiama.
There's a very high chance of showers with up to 20 millimetres of rain possible on Sunday.
For the weekdays ahead, less than 1mm of rain is predicted each day.
Monday is set to reach a top of 17 degrees, and temperatures will warm up to around the April average from Tuesday.
The SES urges people to:
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
