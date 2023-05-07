The emergence of Northern District Tigers as a genuine force highlighted round four action of the 2023 AFL South Coast season on Saturday.
Wollongong Bulldogs also avenged their 2022 grand final loss to the Figtree Kangaroos, hammering the reigning premiers 106 to 48 at Figtree Oval.
It was the Kangaroos first loss of the season, while the Bulldogs remain the only undefeated team after four rounds.
But it was the impressive performance of the Tigers against the Kiama Power which has the rest of the competition sitting up and taking notice.
The Mick Montague-coached Tigers hammered the Power 27.13.135 to 1.1.7 at Hollymount Park.
The home side were ruthless in the first and final quarter, keeping the Power scoreless while scoring 39 and 40 points themselves respectively in those terms.
But the Tigers were especially damaging in the third quarter where they outscored the Power 68-1.
The Tigers had multiple goalscorers, with Heath Beaumont leading the way with seven goals.
Ciaran Flynn (4), Ryan Dunn (3) and captain Brendan Davis (3) were also lethal in front of goal.
The win was the Tigers second on the bounce, after starting the season with losses to last year's grand finalists the Figtree Kangaroos and Wollongong Bulldogs.
Montague was pleased his team was able to record such a big win.
'We are pretty happy with that win. I've only been at the club for a short period but I've never been a part of that big a win," he said.
"We probably haven't played four quarters of footy so just really happy to get a good win on the board.
"We knew that having a few new players we would need time to gel. That is obviously something we are going to work on all season but it was good to have five or six different goalscorers which is always good.
"Shout out to Heath Beaumont for kicking seven goals and passing off another three or four.
"Our ruckmen and the midfield I felt also worked really well all day. It was a pleasing performance."
Montague added the Tigers good form in recent weeks would boost the team's confidence in upcoming games against the big competition guns.
"We knew that the first two rounds were going to be tough," he said.
"We know that if you have a bad five or 10 minutes against Figtree or the Dogs, they're going to make you pay for it. Both games we didn't score a goal in the first quarter against either side, and it's very hard to come back from that.
"Hopefully the next time we come up against them we will be much better.
"But before then the Lions will be a bit if a grudge match next week, so we can't take any game lightly. Hopefully we can play that consistent footy."
Meantime at North Dalton Park, the Wollongong Lions recovered from a 15-point first quarter deficit to down Shellharbour City Suns 72-57.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.