Illawarra Mercury
Home/National Sport/AFL

Northern District Tigers emerge as genuine AFL South Coast contenders

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated May 7 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Northern District Tigers celebrate another goal in their big win over Kiama Power. Picture by Anna Warr
The Northern District Tigers celebrate another goal in their big win over Kiama Power. Picture by Anna Warr

The emergence of Northern District Tigers as a genuine force highlighted round four action of the 2023 AFL South Coast season on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.