When it comes to the best hairdo, Primbee Rose is a tail wag above the rest.
The standard poodle soared to success at the inaugural Paws4aCause Dog Show on Sunday, taking out a win for best hairdo and a third in the fancy dress category.
Her proud human parent Sarah Ciantar was chuffed with the results her unicorn-dressed pooch achieved.
"We've gone a retro '50s cut with pink. This is an airbrush rather than dying that takes hours," she said.
The show attracted hundreds of entrants to JJ Kelly Park to compete for honours in six categories: best tail wagger, cutest pooch, fancy dress, old timer, best hairdo and best dressed.
Biscuit the boxer, who was dressed as a boxer, won the fancy dress category.
The family event also featured a flyball demonstration by Wonder Woofs Flyball in Dapto.
"It's two teams of four [dogs] that race each other and whoever competes with the fastest times with no mistakes wins," Liv Windley said. "Any dog can do it."
Rotary Club of West Wollongong hosted the event with funds raised to go to Interplast Australia which sends teams of volunteer surgeons to provide life-changing surgery across the Asia Pacific.
"We had a lot of entries. They certainly turned up today, it's been a success," Rotary club secretary Dianne North said.
"We're very confident we'll get to about $5000 raised."
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
