It was "mass confusion" on May 16, 1943 off Bass Point.
A wild storm had scattered a convoy of ships headed from Sydney to Iran, and one of them - the 9000-tonne US tanker Cities Service Boston - was driven towards the rocks off Bass Point to give the 62 crew members a chance of safety.
At a ceremony to mark 80 years since the events, which claimed the lives of four rescuers, Michael Ward was there with his family to mark his father's contribution to the dramatic events.
"He said it was mass confusion," Mr Ward said.
"They didn't understand until the next morning, when they did a roll call that [four] were lost."
After running aground, large swells were washing water over the ship's funnel.
The alarm was raised by Voluntary Defence Corps personnel stationed at Bass Point and the 6 Australian Machine Gun Battalion at Dapto were sent to assist.
A line was secured between the ship and the shore, with the machine gunners holding down the rope amid rough seas that were engulfing the shore.
As the swell grew larger, men were washed into the churning breakers. The commander, Lieutenant Sam Matchett, who was a champion swimmer and life saver, personally saved many of his men.
With darkness setting in, the decision was made to call off the rescue mission, with only five crew members left aboard.
That night, back at camp, the horrible realisation dawned on the men, four of their number were missing.
The next day, the remaining crew members were rescued without incident, but the four men were lost.
While the original members of the battalion have all now passed away, their descendants - the "young guns" - continue to remember the incident with yearly services.
It was at these services that Mr Ward found out about his father's time in the Australian Defence Force.
"We never got told," he said. "He got me to come to these services around 26 years ago."
Leading the service, Chaplain Ian Whitley AM said it was important to recognise the efforts of service members even when far away from the battle-front.
"It is much easier to celebrate grand victories, even with massive loss of life, than to recognise the small losses in places like this."
Following the service, RSL members, Shellharbour City Council Mayor Chris Homer and the family of one of the men lost in the events laid wreaths, followed by the last post and a minute's silence.
