When Rosemarie and Peter Swan retired 18 months ago, they bought a caravan and started mapping out their plans to travel around Australia.
However after suffering a fall, Peter was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND). In the year since, Peter has lost the ability to talk, has only limited movement in one limb and has lost much of his body weight.
The caravan will soon be up for sale.
But, in a glimmer of hope between the rain clouds that swirled over the Illawarra on Sunday morning, the Swans were joined by their extended family and 600 others for a walk to raise money for MND awareness and support.
As of writing, the event, the largest yet in the Illawarra, had raised over $60,000 and organiser Kym Nielsen said there was an incredible atmosphere.
"The community gets behind and supports us so well in the Illawarra."
For the annual event Rosemarie said Peter was determined to be a part of the day.
"We even went to Ruby's and had a bit of lunch after it, which is something we haven't done for an awful long time," she said.
Two Australians are diagnosed with MND every day, and there is currently no cure.
Money raised from the walk will support people diagnosed with MND who do not qualify for the National Disability Insurance Scheme.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.