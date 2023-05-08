He lays out bricks for a living, but rising welterweight gun Mitch Harmison lays out people for fun.
In five bouts as an amateur, he's yet to see a third round, let alone a scorecard, with all five victories coming by stoppage.
The last time he headlined Wollongong Wars, which he'll do for the second time this Friday, his walk to the cage lasted longer than the bout itself.
The run out of Joe Lopez's famed Freestyle MMA stable has him ranked the top amateur welterweight in Australia by various bodies, and made it difficult to get rivals into the cage.
With his most recent bout in October last year, the Wollongong slugger will venture into catchweight territory, meeting Brit Joel Haythorn at 82 kilos - six kegs heavier than his typical weigh-in.
"I wasn't pushing Joe [to get me a fight]," Harmison said.
"I was supposed to be on in March on Salt Fight Series but I had two pullouts and then called a guy out who didn't want it.
"I just told Joe, I had to focus on a few other commitments, but then he called me a 'bitch' and said 'you're not even a fighter' so I said 'f--k you' and here we are.
"Joe wanted me to fight on Wars and mentioned [Haythorn] had said yes to me so we just asked if they'd be happy to do two kilos below middle.
"They said yes straight away so happy days."
It will be a return to the cage for Haythorn (4-1) after a lengthy absence, with all four of his victories coming by submission.
Whether it makes for a longer in-cage stint than Harmison's last Wars outing remains to be seen but - as strange as it sounds for a guy with only finishes on his resume - he's not one to make predictions.
"I have said to everybody that I'll try and get punched in the head at least once or twice just so they can see me have a go, but I reckon I'll get in there and get excited again," he said.
"I'm getting pretty keen to get a submission on my record, so we'll just see what happens. I'm not one to say how it'll go.
"At Freestyle we don't really have [set] game plans, we've just got a system and we stick to it. Joe doesn't go through game plans too much with us, we're just ready for everything all around.
"I could say one thing and then the fight will completely change and I'll just adapt and get excited with whatever's coming at me."
Hometown hero Alex Volkanovski notched two of his 25 career wins headlining Wollongong Wars cards, while likes of Jakob Malkoun and Brad Riddell have also occupied top Wars billing en route to the UFC.
While he's looking to walk the same path, Harmison says it's the time in the gym under Lopez and alongside Volkanovski that is the true springboard.
"I'd be in the same position I would be in five years if I was just training here without the fights," Harmison said.
"The only difference would be cage-time experience, which is massive, but the level of training and learning is just huge.
"Every week something else, or someone new, will come in and we learn something else and it's like a light bulb moment for everyone.
"It's ridiculous how much you think you know, then somebody brings something else in. You can never learn too much."
While the catchweight stipulation will spare the son of Illawarra Hawks legend Chuck Harmison a draining weight cut, he'll still be tossing bricks around right up to fight day.
It's something he'll be hoping to avoid down the track as he eyes a move into the pro ranks by the end of the year or, failing that, 2024.
"[Preparation's] been good, it's nothing special compared to the training we do every day," Harmison said.
"I guess just, working flat out trying to balance the two is hardest part. I've got a fair few [other] commitments this year but I'm looking to go pro at the end of the year.
"I don't always want to be working right up to fight time like I am now.
"All I need is just a couple of weeks off so, if I can maintain that, I'll go pro. I'm looking to go pro anyway, so it's only a matter of time."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
