Teaching guru Eddie Woo shares his love of maths at Dapto High

The man who's made maths cool, teacher extraordinaire, Eddie Woo, will be at Dapto High School today.
Mr Woo has put together a team of 15 maths teachers around the state who work on teacher training in the subject.
One of these teachers, Maria Quigley, is based at Dapto High School.
She is an extra resource to the school and works with primary and secondary teachers in the Illawarra to raise the teaching and perception of maths.
Mr Woo will work with students in the morning before turning his attention to about 75 teachers in the afternoon.
