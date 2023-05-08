Rising Illawarra rugby star Ollie McCrea is crossing his fingers he has done enough to represent the Junior Wallabies at the U20 World Championships in South Africa next month.
The talented 18-year-old participated in a 10-day training camp with the Junior Wallabies late last month at the AIS in Canberra.
In the next couple of weeks selectors are expected to trim that 41-man squad to 30 for the Championships, which start on June 24.
The Junior Wallabies are set to face Fiji, Ireland and England in the pool stage of the Championships.
McCrea, who played the majority of his junior rugby with the Tech-Waratahs and also enjoyed stints with fellow Illawarra sides Kiama, Shamrocks and Uni, said he learned a lot during the latest camp.
"The camp was awesome. It was a really good experience," he said.
"Mixing with the best players in my age group can only improve my game. The best of the best were at that camp.
"I've got another year of it but being around all the older boys, who have done it before, it was really eye-opening and helps me see what the future will be like as a footy player. Hopefully I make the next camp and go to South Africa."
Beyond that McCrea has set his sights on having a good Colts season with the NSW Waratahs academy side and then hopefully securing a [seniors] contract with the Waratahs at the end of this year or early next year.
The powerful lock, who plays his club rugby with Eastern Suburbs in the Sydney competition, also wants to try and break into first grade next season and hopefully earn himself a Super Rugby debut.
No stranger to heartache, having missed representative selection in his younger years, McCrea is leaving no stone unturned in his efforts to make the Junior Wallabies squad and the Waratahs.
Most days of the week the teenager is either training in the gym or doing field work with the Waratahs academy side or club side Eastern Suburbs.
His experiences have also taught McCrae to never give up on his dreams.
"It's not over until it's over. I didn't make a NSW rep side until the under 18s and all this has happened to me within six months," McCrea said.
"Nothing beats determination and hard work, and it's not over until it's over."
McCrea's experiences in the Illawarra also helped the teenager recapture his love of the game.
"Playing in the Illawarra definitely helped my development growth," he said.
"I also had some great coaches which really made me love the game, which is the biggest thing for me, because if you enjoy the game, you have a lot more fun.
"I started when I was five with Tech-Tahs up until the under 15s. Tech-Tahs didn't have enough numbers so then I went and played for Kiama and then I went and played for Shamrocks and then Uni in the under 18s.
"Then I was fortunate enough to get a scholarship at Scots College. That's where I spent year 11 and 12 playing rugby.
"It was the right place at the right time for me in terms of my physical growth. I think that was probably the biggest attribute that it gave me, just having access constantly to the gym and other training facilities there.
"I got bigger and heavier and just became a more confident player.
"I then had a really good year 12 season and got into the Waratahs 18s side and then got selected in the Aussie under 18s side as well, which was relieving to see all the hard work and coaches advice over the years paid off.
"Making that team was one of the better feelings. Unfortunately I had concussion and didn't get to play for the team but I still made the squad.
"The fact that I didn't get to play just pushed me even further into wanting to get into the Junior Wallabies squad."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
