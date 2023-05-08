Illawarra Hawks star Sam Froling has been included in the Boomers squad for the World Cup.
The 18-man Australian roster was announced on Monday morning, including NBA-level talent Patty Mills, Matisse Thybulle, Joe Ingles, Jock Landale, Josh Green, Matthew Dellavedova, Xavier Cooks, Jack White, Dyson Daniels and Josh Giddey.
Cooks, an Illawarra product, joined the Washington Wizards on a four-year deal after winning back-to-back NBL titles with the Sydney Kings.
Froling will reunite with former Hawks coach Brian Goorjian.
The Boomers claimed their first-ever Olympics medal, with bronze in Tokyo.
"Pulling together this extended squad has taken time, it's been a thorough process," Goorjian said.
"The coaches and I have had many discussions about getting the mix right, but I'm really pleased with where we've landed with the guys we've selected, there's a good balance across the court.
"The fact it's been so tough goes to show the depth of talent we have in Australian basketball right now and this extends back to all the pathway programs, the Centre of Excellence and the dedicated coaches who have been committed to growing our game, setting the standard, and getting us to this position.
"After the draw took place around a week ago and we know who and where we're playing, we're excited and eager to get stuck in and prepare for what will be an extremely challenging tournament."
The World Cup is played in August and September in Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia.
The Boomers have drawn Japan, Finland and Germany in their group.
