Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Hawks

Illawarra Hawks star Sam Froling makes Australia Boomers FIBA World Cup squad

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated May 8 2023 - 11:28am, first published 10:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Froling (left) will play at the World Cup. Picture by Adam McLean
Sam Froling (left) will play at the World Cup. Picture by Adam McLean

Illawarra Hawks star Sam Froling has been included in the Boomers squad for the World Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

More from Hawks Nest
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.