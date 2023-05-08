Xavier Cooks talks about 'incredible' NBA ride and Boomers selection

Wollongong-bred basketballer Xavier Cooks and Illawarra Hawks skipper Sam Froling have been selected in an 18-man extended Australian Boomers squad ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.
It's great recognition for both Froling and Cooks, who recently joined NBA outfit the Washington Wizards.
Froling, who took out the Hawks' Most Valuable Player (MVP) award last season, is spending the NBL off-season in Japan playing for Levanga Hokkaido.
With the Wizards failing to qualify for the finals, reigning NBL MVP Cooks has returned home for a holiday before returning to Washington ahead of the next NBA season.
He spoke to the Mercury on Monday about life in the NBA and being selected for the Boomers.
Cooks said his experience so far playing for the Wizards had been awesome.
"It's unbelievable. It's been a great learning experience. I think it was a great set up for me to go there late in the season and break the ice so I can be more comfortable for next season," he said.
The former Sydney Kings championship winner added marking Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was a highlight.
"The coolest thing for me was probably guarding Giannis, just to see what the best players in the world look like," he said.
"I'm a pretty competitive person. I've been in the NBL for a long time. It's been great going over to the other side of the world to see how the best players in the world look like and how they approach the game."
Cooks is one of 10 current NBA players chosen for the Boomers.
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons though has not been named in the squad which features a record number of NBA players and Tokyo bronze medallists.
Cooks hasn't run into Simmons during his stint in the US but has caught up with fellow Boomers Matthew Dellavedova and Joe Ingles.
He also ran into Boomers assistant coach Matthew Nielsen while playing in the NBA.
"It's going to be good to catch up with those guys with the Boomers," the 27-year--old said.
"It's great to compete with those boys. That team is always good to be around. The connection those guys have is always awesome. It is always a real positive environment.
"I'm not sure if I'm going to make the squad or not but I'm putting my hand up and excited for the opportunity."
Illawarra Hawks coach Jacob Jackomas said his skipper Froling deserved Boomers selection on the back of a couple impressive NBL seasons.
"They have probably earmarked Sam as the future in the Boomers, which is great. It's also great he is getting rewarded for his individual success on the floor, which is also good from our end," Jackomas said.
The 22-year-old Froling, who is expected to return home later this week, enjoys a good working relationship with former Hawks coach and now Boomers boss Brian Goorjian.
"This means Sam should be comfortable in camp because Brian is there. His talent got him there but now maybe a little bit of comfortability as well will help him through camp and give him a chance to make the team."
The 2023 FIBA World Cup runs from August 25 to September 10 in The Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
