Xavier Cooks talks about 'incredible' NBA ride and Boomers selection

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
May 8 2023 - 1:40pm
Xavier Cooks (white jersey) and Sam Froling. Picture by Adam McLean
Xavier Cooks (white jersey) and Sam Froling. Picture by Adam McLean

Wollongong-bred basketballer Xavier Cooks and Illawarra Hawks skipper Sam Froling have been selected in an 18-man extended Australian Boomers squad ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

