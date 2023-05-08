Three home owners walked away unharmed after a roof was torn off an Oak Flats home during gusty overnight winds on Monday.
Damaging winds swept through the Illawarra leaving a trail of destruction, with gusts up to 76km/h recorded in Albion Park early Monday morning.
At 4am Leamington Road resident Dieter Schmidt was asleep in his bed when his nextdoor neighbour's roof was torn off in the wind leaving it crashing into his home.
"The wind took it off and glided it down into the backyard and as it glided it clipped my roof and there's a fair bit of damage. There's debris everywhere," he said.
The Colourbond roof came to rest in the backyard of another neighbour's house.
Fire and Rescue NSW HAZMAT crews from Shellharbour were called to the home due to asbestos concerns. SES volunteers then tarped the roof to prevent rain from entering the property.
It was among dozens of calls in the Illawarra for emergency services amid damaging wind and dangerous surf warnings on Monday.
Part of the Princes Highway, near Mount Pleasant Road, was closed around 4.30am on Monday after a tree fell down in strong winds.
Emergency crews were also called when a large tree fell down across Macquarie Pass at 2.30am.
The icy blast brought snow to the Southern Highlands and reports of sleet to Albion Park.
SES spokesman Andrew Edmunds said most of the calls have been for trees down, leaking roofs and roof damage.
"The winds have cause a bit of a problem," he said. "It's certainly a cold snap that's made it's presence felt."
By mid morning on Monday, the damaging wind warning for the Illawarra had been cancelled, however a marine wind warning and hazardous surf warning remain in place.
Meanwhile, a minor flood warning has been issued for St George's Basin.
"An abnormally high tide has the potential to cause minor flooding in the St. Georges Basin at Sussex Inlet on Monday night," the Bureau of Meteorology's warning states.
"Sussex Inlet may reach the minor flood level around 10pm Monday night, coinciding with the high tide."
Mr Edmunds urged home owners to prepare their property for possible high winds during winter.
"We're coming into the winter so we're getting lots of short weather bursts where we see cold conditions," he said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.